Fraternity suspended after death of UNH student

The University of New Hampshire has temporarily suspended a fraternity as police investigate the death of a student who had visited a frat party and allegedly got into a fight before he went missing.

Twenty-two-year-old Vincenzo “Vinny” Lirosi was found dead Sunday in a marshy area in Durham. Autopsy results have not been released, but officials said they don’t believe the death was suspicious.

Durham police said Lirosi was out drinking with friends early Saturday. He went to a fraternity party, where he allegedly got into a fight. Officials say the fraternity, Sigma Chi, has been temporarily suspended while police investigate. A message seeking comment was left with the fraternity.