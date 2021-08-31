Free COVID-19 Vaccines available at HCC

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) will continue their weekly vaccination clinic Tuesday 8/31.

The clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at least through the month of September in Parking Lot N of the Homestead Avenue campus.

The vaccines will be administered by Curative, a third party company that claims to have administered more than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines in communities throughout western Massachusetts. The clinics will offer both the first and second doses of the Pzifer vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson and Johnson.

While walk-ins are welcome, those wishing to pre-register for the clinic can do so online. The clinic is free to members of the public.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is also available at HCC. The testing site is open every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Parking Lot M.