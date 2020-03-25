Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) - Nearly 2,000 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 15 have died, according to data released by the state's department of public health.

Since Tuesday, there are 679 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 1,838. Four new deaths were reported including a man in his 80's from Norfolk County, a man is his 80's from Barnstable County, a man in his 70's from Worcester County and a woman in her 70's from Worcester County. All four patients had preexisting conditions and were hospitalized.