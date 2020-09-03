Free Narcan distribution sees concerned community members



MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — Wednesday was “Save a life day” in Kanawha and Putnam counties where various organizations distributed the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.

Volunteers at the event say access to Narcan is more pressing than ever as COVID-19 has led to more opioid deaths in the state of West Virginia.

The event also saw a lot of concerned community members who were picking it up to have on hand for others.

Just 4 milligrams of Narcan saved Jamie Menshouse’s life when she was 18.

Now a recovery coach and student at Marshall University, she says she tries to put as many Narcan in people’s hands as possible.

“It was personally one of the most terrifying moments of my life, I got lucky because one person at the place I was at had Narcan on them.” Jamie Menshouse, Recovery Coach

On Wednesday she and other volunteers were training and distributing Narcan outside of the Bridge Valley Community and Technical College in Montgomery.

Some local churches like Gateway in St. Albans were also distributing them.

“One lady said she’s seen six overdoses this week, so you know, they want to be prepared,” said Anette Johnson, a recovery coach at Bridge Valley Comunity and Technical College.

“Another girl came, she was getting it for her boyfriend, said he overdoses once a week,” she said.

A man 13 News spoke with said he appreciated the training the organizations were giving on how to properly administer the Narcan nasal spray kits.

People were told to check for shallow or no breathing and purple lips, to identify an overdose, to cal 911 beforehand, and then tilt the person’s head back and spray the Narcan directly up the nostril.

People were also advised to stay back because a person coming out of an overdose could experience immediate withdrawals.

Narcan does not work on methamphetamine cocaine and alcohol poisoning.

Narcan is also available at local health departments by request.