EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A free community pet vaccine clinic and pet bed giveaway will be held in Palmer by Second Chance Animal Services.

Preregistration is required for the free rabies and/or distemper vaccinations. Go to the Second Chance website to register.

Second Chance was chosen by Greater Good Charities, in partnership with BARK, Inc. to receive a donation of 500 dog beds to be given away at the clinic.

The vaccine clinic and bed distribution will take place on July 15, 2022 at the Palmer Town Building, 4417 Main Street. Bed distribution will be from 9 AM to 1 PM while supplies last and vaccines will be scheduled from 10 AM to 1 PM. Both are open to all pet owners in the region.