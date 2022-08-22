AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Teachers looking to save money as they redecorate their rooms for the year, can visit an Agawam business for a free rug Monday.

Allied Flooring, Paint and Design will be offering teachers a free rug for their classroom. Starting Monday, any teacher who brings in a valid school ID to their Agawam location at 350 Main Street will receive one free rug.

“Teachers play a vital role in our communities, educating and fostering growth in our children,” said President of Allied Mario Tedeschi. “We are happy to show our appreciation as the school year starts. We hope this helps brighten their classrooms and provide comfort for their students.”

“Many teachers use area rugs to provide a safe space for children to gather, read, play and learn,” added President of Sales Jorge Morgado. “We are excited to offer this giveaway and look forward to meeting some of the area’s hardworking teachers and thanking them for their dedication to the youth in our community.”