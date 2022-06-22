PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Christian Center is offering a free summer lunch program Monday through Friday from June 19 to August 23. Meals will be served at different locations throughout the city during the program.
The Christian Center is the oldest nonprofit human service organization in the Berkshires, as it was founded in 1892. It is dedicated to serving the community by offering food, clothing, and access to necessary resources for those in need.
Schedule
- Morningside Community School
- June 19 to August 23
- Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
- Lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Conte Community School
- June 19 to August 23
- Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
- Lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dower Square
- June 19 to August 23
- No breakfast
- Lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church
- June 19 to August 23
- No breakfast
- Lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
- Battlebrook Village
- June 24 through August 16
- No breakfast
- Lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Club
- June 24 through August 16
- Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
- Lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
- Pittsfield’s Farmers Market
- Saturdays only, from June 22 through August 17
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.