PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Christian Center is offering a free summer lunch program Monday through Friday from June 19 to August 23. Meals will be served at different locations throughout the city during the program.

The Christian Center is the oldest nonprofit human service organization in the Berkshires, as it was founded in 1892. It is dedicated to serving the community by offering food, clothing, and access to necessary resources for those in need.

Schedule