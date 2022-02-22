(NEXSTAR) — Weddings can be expensive, no matter how big or small. For some people, celebrating in a big way may be nearly impossible, but one Ohio community is working to make “I Do” dreams a reality.

The Pay It Forward Wedding began when Hillsboro, Ohio, residents Kit Loch and Denise Mootz linked up over Facebook. The Times-Gazette in Hillsboro reports Loch posted that she was giving away her wedding dress and decorations to a couple who needed them.

The idea began after Loch had her dream wedding in 2020 following several personal struggles, including breast cancer, divorce, and the deaths of her parents.

Mootz saw the post and wanted to help. Mootz, owner of The Lake View Loft venue, also in Hillsboro, added her venue to Loch’s offering.

The idea took off, and the effort is now in its second year.

“In 2021, the process received over 125 applicant requests and from as far away as the Philippines and Canada,” Mootz said in a news release. She says the Hillsboro-area community has also helped the process continue.

The Pay It Forward Wedding application is now open for a ceremony in the fall. The gift includes everything except rings and honeymoon expenses, Mootz says.

Applicants must explain any hardships they or their partners have experienced and how it’s made them better.

Last year’s winners, Eric and Holly Bergstrom, of Cincinnati, weathered the bride’s battle with brain cancer, Mootz told The Times-Gazette.

Applications can be completed by one or both partners or their family/friends. You’ll also need to provide three references who can vouch for you and/or the couple.

You can also email thepayitforwardwedding@gmail.com to donate or offer services to someone’s Pay It Forward Wedding.

The Knot’s recent Real Weddings Study showed 2021’s national average wedding cost was $28,000, or $34,000 including an engagement ring.