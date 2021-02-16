Freedom Credit Union accepting cash donations for annual clothing drive for local children in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union announced that they will join other credit unions in the Commonwealth to support the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless and its A Bed for Every Child program by participating in their 11th annual clothing drive on February.

The Gift of Warmth clothing drive is receiving funds in order to give children in need new blankets, clothes, and pajamas.

“There are a lot of comforts many of us take for granted: a soft bed, a warm blanket, cozy pajamas. Sadly, there are also people many of them children who go without. In past years, we have accepted donations of clothing and blankets, but to keep things simpler and safer during the pandemic, we are instead requesting that our members and the community make cash donations at any of our branches this month,” said President Glenn Welch.

According to Freedom Credit Union in Massachusetts, one in seven children is growing up in poverty and with the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are facing increased challenges meeting even basic needs.

“Every child deserves a good night’s sleep in a warm bed, so we are hoping to make a strong impact this year,” said Welch.

To help, make a cash donation in February at any Freedom Credit Union branch locations.