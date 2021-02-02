Freedom Credit Union raises $7,500 to support Pioneer Valley USO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union announced that its members and the local community have raised a total of $7,500 to benefit the Pioneer Valley United Service Organizations.

Pioneer Valley USO Executive Director Allan Tracy, said that over the holidays about 220,000 American men and women were on active duty in 100 countries and unable to be home for the holidays.

For information on how to donate visit: freedom.coop.

“Even while they are deployed, our military members are worried about their loved ones at home. Thanks to the incredible generosity of Freedom Credit Union and its members, we were able to alleviate some of their stress,” said Tracy.

The USO’s purpose is to help America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service.

“We heard that our local USO at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee had experienced a drop in donations for their food pantry over the past year, and we wanted to bridge the gap over the holidays to ensure that those who sacrifice so much for our freedom had what they needed, as always, our members and local community rose to the challenge when we offered to match their donations,” said President Glenn Welch.

The USO also provides more than 102,000 lbs. of food to over 3,200 individuals annually through the Emergency Food Pantry, helps more than 600 families with holiday food baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas annually, and sends more than 500 care packages to deployed military men and women around the world.