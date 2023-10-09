FREETOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help with information about a Cranston, RI man who disappeared eight years ago.
According to the Freetown Police Department, now 63-year-old Joaquim Prata of Cranston, RI disappeared under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, October 4, 20145. He left behind his work vehicle, personal belongings, and a note that left his family and co-workers deeply concerned.
Inside his work vehicle that was parked at Fernandes Masonry Company in East Freetown, police found his wallet, ID, credit cards, cell phone, and a note.
Despite efforts to locate him, Joaquim is still missing. If you have any information you are asked to contact Freetown Police Detective Shane Kelley at 508-763-4017 or skelley@freetownpolice.org.
“We are once again calling upon our community, emphasizing that every piece of information, no matter how small, remains vital in this ongoing case. Your tip could make a difference,” Freetown police said.
