FREETOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help with information about a Cranston, RI man who disappeared eight years ago.

According to the Freetown Police Department, now 63-year-old Joaquim Prata of Cranston, RI disappeared under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, October 4, 20145. He left behind his work vehicle, personal belongings, and a note that left his family and co-workers deeply concerned.

Inside his work vehicle that was parked at Fernandes Masonry Company in East Freetown, police found his wallet, ID, credit cards, cell phone, and a note.

“Without love at home, life is hard, without luck, life is impossible,

don’t come looking for me.” Note found from Joaquim

Despite efforts to locate him, Joaquim is still missing. If you have any information you are asked to contact Freetown Police Detective Shane Kelley at 508-763-4017 or skelley@freetownpolice.org.

“We are once again calling upon our community, emphasizing that every piece of information, no matter how small, remains vital in this ongoing case. Your tip could make a difference,” Freetown police said.