Friday through Saturday morning’s rainfall totals across western Massachusetts

Areas in green received between 1-2 inches of rainfall Friday night through Saturday morning. Areas in blue received less than an inch. (22News Storm Team)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Rainfall is finally catching up in western Massachusetts, getting us even closer to ridding the area of the drought.

Most areas received between an inch and two inches of rainfall, mainly in the areas that needed it the most: Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties. The area of western Massachusetts that had the least significant abnormally dry conditions, in western Berkshire County, received the least amount of rainfall — less than an inch.

Some official measurements from the National Weather Service include 2.2 inches at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, almost 2 inches in Orange in Franklin County, 1.59 inches in Westfield, and near 0.6 inches in North Adams and Pittsfield.

The next drought update that will be released on Thursday, Oct. 22 will include the recent rain. They are released every week.