Friday’s top 3 stories on 22News

WWLP – Friday.

18 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have now died.

22News spoke with Andrea Fox, the Associate Director of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, about the situation there.

she said the virus spread so quickly because the facility administration didn’t take the proper precautions. She also said that the facility failed to properly implement protective gear that was provided to them, and refused to follow recommendations by the nurses association.

Governor Baker announced that the state will be adding 1-thousand new beds using field hospital technology to create additional capacity for hospitals.

Field hospitals are “step down level care sites”… meaning they would treat people who are too sick to go home, but not sick enough to be in the hospital. The DCU Center in Worcester is currently being converted into a 200 bed facility which is the first field hospital in the state.

The MassMutual Center in Springfield is now being considered as one of three possible sites for an additional field hospital.

Robert Kraft used the Patriots plane to pick up more than a million N95 masks from China on Thursday.

This will help healthcare workers with the shortage of medical equipment. Kraft and Governor Baker worked together to secure this shipment. An 18-wheeler delivered 300,000 of these N-95 masks to the Javits Convention Center to help out in New York City.

The Javits Center has been turned into a makeshift hospital.