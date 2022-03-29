PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Friends of a man killed during a fatal encounter with police feel the system meant to help him failed him. It happened late Friday night when Pittsfield officers responded to an apartment building on Onota Street where a small memorial now stands.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office says 911 had received multiple calls that 22-year-old Miguel Estrella had a history of mental illness and was cutting himself. But they said Estrella refused medical treatment, so officers then left him in the care of his girlfriend.

Yet, minutes later, 911 received another call requesting the officers return. A statement from the DA’s office read that a witness account confirms that Estrella had a knife in his hands and had “advanced towards the officers,” and that’s when they deployed a taser. When that proved unsuccessful in subduing him, an officer shot Estrella twice. He died at the hospital.

Friend and former colleague Dubois Thomas feels the system failed Estrella.

“I mean, his girlfriend called because she was worried for him, and instead the people who were sent killed him.” He wonders why the officers didn’t do more to persuade Estrella to allow them to connect him to mental health professionals at the hospital or for a psychological evaluation.

He and others told NEWS10 that the man being described by police is not the Miguel Estrella they knew. They describe him as a success story: A young man who fought his a way out of a rough childhood, volunteering with Habitat For Humanity at age 15, and then going on to become an employee with the organization.

Brent Getchell, a Construction manager with Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, worked closely with Miguel describing him as a great person, who would help anybody. He says Miguel was on his way to becoming an electrician.

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity CEO Carolyn Valli, who first met Estrella when he signed up to be a volunteer as a teenager, described him as a motivator who was tireless in his efforts to improve his neighborhood rather than trying to escape it.

“He was just like a light in the room. and that’s what I think I’m going to miss the most. Is that, that’s a light that’s been just diminished.”

There is still a lot that is unclear regarding the events that unfolded Friday night. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke to a resident of the apartment building who wished to remain anonymous who told her that he heard an officer yell, “Don’t make me do this” prior to hearing the shots fired.

The Pittsfield Police referred all media inquiries to the district attorney’s office. The names of the officers involved in the fatal encounter are being withheld pending completion of the preliminary investigation.