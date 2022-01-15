Frigid cold temperatures in western Massachusetts over the weekend

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – If you stepped outside at all this evening, you know it’s down right cold. On Friday, the 22News storm team declared a weather alert due to dangerous wind-chill and also a potential storm for Monday.

With Monday being a holiday, more people are traveling, and we’ve noticed some drivers fueling up along the MassPike here. Earlier this evening we talked with others, who said they’re used to New England’s wild weather swings.

“Because we live in New England we gotta get ready for anything.” said Manuel Silva of Ludlow.

The biting cold is expected to last through the first part of the holiday weekend. Many people, including CJ Hastings of Chicopee, are finding ways to avoid the cold weather. By running errands early.

It’s awful, it’s not fun, not enjoyable, but it’s New England and we gotta get used to it.” said Hastings.

The sun will make it look nice outside, but Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy and bitterly cold temps.

The thermometer may read low to mid teens, but wind chills will make it feel like 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

“If I don’t have to work, I’m at home, I’m in sweatpants, I’m in the living room with the family, and not doing anything.” Hastings continued.

Some New Englanders are going out of their way to be in the snow, traveling to Buffalo as the Bills host New England in Saturday’s wild card playoff game. While that snow is the result of upstate New York’s classic lake effect, the 22News Storm Team is also tracking a different system, which could bring western Massachusetts snow and rain come Monday. Manuel Silva of Ludlow plans to avoid the snow all together. He’ll be in Florida.

“I’ll think about them when I’m laying in the sun.” Silva said.

And here’s a quick tip. Mittens are better than gloves. The reason, your fingers can share warmth.