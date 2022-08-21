WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gandara Center’s 8th annual “Frozen Yogurt 5K” takes place later today at Stanley Park in Westfield.

Each year this frozen yogurt 5K helps raise needed funds for the Gandara Center. Gandara provides bilingual mental health and substance abuse programs statewide, and has a strong presence in western Massachusetts.

The Frozen Yogurt 5K is a family friendly event that aims to increase awareness of the importance of mental health. This fundraising event allows Gandara to serve around 15,000 local people per year.

Last year, runners raised over $66,000 and the social service agency is hoping to beat that this year.

Even when the pandemic hit, the Gandara center still held the 5K virtually, which is still an option for people looking to participate today.

The run kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at Stanley Park in Westfield. Registration is $30 and is open up until the start of the race.