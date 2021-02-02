FTC consumer alert: Amazon Flex misrepresented drivers’ tips

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a consumer alert on Tuesday warning that Amazon Flex may not deliver as promised. They say that when customers thought they were tipping drivers, millions went to Amazon, instead.

The Amazon Flex program lets drivers deliver packages to earn extra money. But the complaint from the FTC says Amazon has been keeping those drivers’ tips to the tune of $61.7 million.

Amazon’s promotional material to fill driver positions for Flex says drivers earn $18 to $25 an hour, plus 100% of customer tips. Instead, over a two-and-a-half-year investigation, Amazon absorbed those tips to subsidize drivers’ base pay. According to the FTC, Amazon continued diverting tips despite getting hundreds of complaints, and only stopped when they learned they were being investigated.

A settlement announced Tuesday would require Amazon to fully repay the $61.7 million to its drivers. It would also require accurate and precise reporting about tips and pay to both customers and drivers. Amazon would also need drvier consent before changing tipping system in the future.

If you’re considering becoming a gig worker, check out some pointers from the FTC: