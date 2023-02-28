WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– According to a U.S. Department of Justice report, in 2021 people over age 60 lost $1.7-billion due to fraud, with over $50-billion in Massachusetts.

Romance schemes took the most at more than $432-million. Thieves target senior citizens as they tend to be more polite and trusting, may be lonely, may be easily confused, and are less likely to report these crimes.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is offering a webinar that will share information to help identify and prevent fraud against the elderly. The FTC will discuss its updated Pass It On program materials, which give older adults a way to share what they know about everything from business impersonators to romance scams and identity theft.

They’ll also be talking about their updated website and provide access to free materials to use in group presentations, and share ways to get the information out to communities.

The webinar is being held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3PM. Join in online or by phone:

URL: https://ftc.zoomgov.com/j/1610006275?pwd=ekJyQUdYcmI4Z2xqMS9QUUE1VXgwZz09

Webinar ID: 161 000 6275

Passcode: 0rY$JZ

By phone: (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): +1 646 828 7666 US (New York); +1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose); +1 551 285 1373 US; 833 568 8864 US Toll-free

There will be two more sessions available in March: