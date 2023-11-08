WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– Fraudsters target anyone, and for people who don’t speak English well, reporting fraud can be a challenge.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has updated its language options for taking reports both over the phone and online. Additionally, the FTC is offering advice and information in a dozen languages.

To report in Mandarin, Tagalog, Vietnamese, French, Arabic, Korean, Russian, Portuguese, Polish, and many other languages, call the FTC at (877) 382-4357 and press 3 for an interpreter. To report identity theft, call (877) 438-4338 and choose the option for your preferred language. Phone reporting lines are available between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For online reporting, visit ReportFraud.ftc.gov or IdentityTheft.gov for English, or in Spanish, go to ReporteFraude.ftc.gov or RobodeIdentidad.gov.

Information on how to avoid a scam, what to do if you paid a scammer, how to avoid scams targeting your small business, and a handbook for people newly arrived in the U.S. can be found in several languages at ftc.gov/languages.