FTC offers search sites to track scams and other consumer complaints

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has created a search tool for researching information about identity theft and other fraud issues specific to your state.

EXPLORE DATA is the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network data about consumer protection topics based on millions of reports from people across the country. You will be able to research the top complaints, track the latest trends, and download charts for presentations or reports. You can also find out about refunds to consumers from FTC law enforcement cases, where the money went, and how much people got back.

For instance, according to the FTC data, since 2018, 96,960 Massachusetts consumers have received over $17-million in refunds as part of FTC consumer protection actions.

From January through June 2020, Massachusetts residents have filed 29,103 complaints to the National Do Not Call Registry, over 20,000 were robocalls on topics ranging from debt reduction to home improvement, and computer tech support and lotteries or sweepstakes.

To stay up to date on scams that could affect you and your community, you can sign up for the FTC’s free Consumer Alerts emails. You can report consumer complaints at ftc.gov/complaint.