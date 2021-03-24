FTC sending refunds to students through University of Phoenix settlement

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will be sending nearly $50-million in payments to former students of the University of Phoenix as part of a settlement.
The FTC charged the school had used deceptive advertising in an effort to recruit students, implying that the school had affiliations with national companies including AT&T, Yahoo!, and Microsoft, and job opportunities with those companies.
The average payment is $337. Students who did not already get their debt cancelled by the University of Phoenix as part of the settlement can expect to receive a payment.
Some students can expect a check in the mail while others will receive a payment through PayPal. Learn more about University of Phoenix payments and the FTC refund program.
These students also meet these requirements:
- They first enrolled in an associate’s, bachelor’s, or master’s degree program at the University of Phoenix between October 15, 2012 and December 31, 2016;
- They paid more than $5,000 to the University (using cash, student loans, military benefits, or a combination);
- They did not object when the University of Phoenix sent them a notice asking if it could give their information to the FTC.