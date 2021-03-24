FTC sending refunds to students through University of Phoenix settlement

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Federal Trade Commission

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will be sending nearly $50-million in payments to former students of the University of Phoenix as part of a settlement.

The FTC charged the school had used deceptive advertising in an effort to recruit students, implying that the school had affiliations with national companies including AT&T, Yahoo!, and Microsoft, and job opportunities with those companies.

The average payment is $337. Students who did not already get their debt cancelled by the University of Phoenix as part of the settlement can expect to receive a payment.

Some students can expect a check in the mail while others will receive a payment through PayPal. Learn more about University of Phoenix payments and the FTC refund program.

These students also meet these requirements:

  • They first enrolled in an associate’s, bachelor’s, or master’s degree program at the University of Phoenix between October 15, 2012 and December 31, 2016;
  • They paid more than $5,000 to the University (using cash, student loans, military benefits, or a combination);
  • They did not object when the University of Phoenix sent them a notice asking if it could give their information to the FTC. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today