FTC sending refunds to students through University of Phoenix settlement

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will be sending nearly $50-million in payments to former students of the University of Phoenix as part of a settlement.

The FTC charged the school had used deceptive advertising in an effort to recruit students, implying that the school had affiliations with national companies including AT&T, Yahoo!, and Microsoft, and job opportunities with those companies.

The average payment is $337. Students who did not already get their debt cancelled by the University of Phoenix as part of the settlement can expect to receive a payment.

Some students can expect a check in the mail while others will receive a payment through PayPal. Learn more about University of Phoenix payments and the FTC refund program.

These students also meet these requirements: