FTC unveils website to report fraud, scams and bad business practices

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)– If you’ve ever been the victim of a scam, you know how difficult it can be to file a complaint, or get your situation resolved.

In an effort to help consumers, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is launching a new version of their consumer reporting website: ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Filing a report with the FTC about frauds, scams, and other kinds of bad business practices assists the FTC and their law enforcement partners spot and stop scams. The report is instantly available to more than 3,000 federal, state, and local law enforcers across the country. Then, you’ll get advice from ReportFraud.ftc.gov on what you can do next to recover and protect yourself against fraud.

The FTC uses the reports to investigate, bring law enforcement cases, and alert people about what frauds to be on the lookout for so they can protect themselves, their friends, and family. The FTC also uses reports to share data about what is happening in your community. You can check out what is going on in your state or metro area by visiting ftc.gov/exploredata.