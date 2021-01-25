FTC warns of copycat website offering consumer support

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning consumers of a scam website that is an imitation of the FTC’s site.

There are several differences that identify the fake site. First, the imposter name is “US Trading Commission” as opposed to “The Federal Trade Commission.” The site pops up as a YouTube link and has used several different URLs. The FTC official site address is “FTC.gov.” All U.S. government agency websites end in “.gov.”

US Trading Commission claims it operates a “personal data protection fund” to compensate people whose personal information has been exposed on the web. The site says you can “instantly receive” a cash payment by clicking on some links and giving the site your personal data and bank account or electronic wallet information.

Image courtesy of FTC

Visit identitytheft.gov to learn what to do. And, to learn more about imposter scams of all sorts, visit ftc.gov/imposters.

The FTC does shut down scams and return money to people who lost it to dishonest or unfair business practices. They will never ask for money, or for your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number so that you can get a refund. If the FTC needs to get money to you, they usually send a check through the mail. You can learn about refund programs at FTC.gov/refunds.

If you’ve encountered this scam or any other, notify the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. If you’ve given your personal information to someone you don’t know, you may be at risk for identity theft.