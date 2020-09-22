Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020

FILE – In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are moving sharply higher before the opening bell, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after executives rolled out a raft of initiatives to turn the struggling chain around. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— You are about to have fewer locations where you can redeem all of those 20-percent off coupons that come in the mail from Bed Bath & Beyond. The home goods retailer has named the first batch of the approximately 200 stores it plans to close over the next two years.

USA Today first obtained a list of 63 stores the retailer plans to close by the end of 2020. The closures are spread across 28 states.

“As we rebuild our authority and establish a truly omni-always shopping experience for our customers, we recently announced a store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers,” company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce said in a statement to the newspaper.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores, which will result in about 2,800 layoffs, a move that would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually, according to Bed Bath CEO Mark Tritton.

“This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people,” Joyce said Friday, adding “an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands” will launch in 2021.

Here is a state-by-state list of affected stores, according to USA Today.

Alabama

Birmingham: 1640 Gadsen Highway

Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Arizona

Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Boulevard

California

City of Industry: 21640 Valley Boulevard

Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub

Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road

Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road

Stockton: 10822 Trinty Parkway

Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road

Colorado

Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road

Greeley: 4735 29th Street

Connecticut

Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road

Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road

Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road

Torrington: 1914 East Main Street

Florida

Casselberry: 5803 S U.S. Highway 17/92

Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Boulevard

Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway

Georgia

Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Boulevard

Illinois

Bolingbrook: 734 East Broughton Road

Chicago 2838 North Broadway

DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road

Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place

Kentucky

Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road

Lousiana

Harvey: 901 Manhattan Boulevard

Maine

Auburn: 730 Center Street

Maryland

Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Avenue

Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle

Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Boulevard

Michigan

Allen Park: 3180 Fariane Drive

Missouri

Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Avenue

Nebraska

Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street

New Jersey

Howell: 4075 Route 9

Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive

New York

Flushing: 40-24 College Point Boulevard

New York: 410 E. 61st Street

Rochester: 3349 Monroe Avenue

Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West

Syracuse: 3597 W. Genesee Street

Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

North Carolina

Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Boulevard

Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Avenue

Ohio

Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive

Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway

Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road

Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North

Oregon

Gresham: 719 NW 12th Street

Pennsylvania

Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road

Tennessee

Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive

Texas

Austin: 9333 Research Boulevard

Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive

Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6

Watauga: 7616 Deton Highway

Utah

Layton: 2159 Harris Boulevard

West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive

Virginia

Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive

Washington

Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way

West Virginia

Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway

Wisconsin