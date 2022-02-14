CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – February’s full moon is known as the Snow Moon. It received its name after the snow typically on the ground this time of year in the Northern Hemisphere. Some North American tribes also named it the Hunger Moon due to the scarce food sources and hard hunting conditions during mid-winter.

The moon will be full on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, rising at 5:32 pm from the east-northeast and setting at 7:48 am on the 17th from the west-northwest. Unfortunately, mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for that night.

However, the moon will still be over 99% full on Tuesday, February 15th, where CNY will see partly cloudy skies. A few breaks in the clouds could give a good chance to spot the Full Snow Moon!