Full vaccination definition under microscope

A man receives his second coronavirus vaccination, the Moderna vaccine, at the health center in Lagos, Nigeria Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Nigeria has begun the second rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as it aims to protect its population of more than 200 million amid an infection surge in a third wave of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

BOSTON (SHNS) – What it means to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could soon change. With COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on the horizon, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday that an advisory panel is considering changing the definition of full vaccination.

“Currently, fully vaccinated is two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of J&J. I anticipate over time that may be updated, but we will leave that to our advisors to give us some recommendations,” she said during a briefing from Biden administration officials.

She said the CDC had posed the question of whether full vaccination should include a booster shot to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Walensky said Friday that the nation’s seven-day average is about 136,000 cases per day and that the seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 11,750 per day.

More than 1,000 people are dying of COVID-19 each day, she said. The CDC head told reporters of a study of more than 600,000 COVID-19 cases from April through mid-July, which found that unvaccinated people were about four and a half times more likely to get infected with COVID-19, more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus and 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.