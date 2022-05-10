LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser for the Ludlow Police K9 Unit is being held Friday.

The Polish American Citizens Club will host the K9 Pasta Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, May 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 355 East Street in Ludlow. Tickets are available at the door. Tickets for adults are $10 and tickets are $5 for children under 10.

The Ludlow K9 Unit was developed in 2002 with a German Shepard named Cito, he served until 2008. K9 Rocky, another German Shepard joined the force from 2009 through 2016. The current K9 is Max, a Dutch Shepard from Slovakia who is certified for patrol work and narcotics detection.

The fundraiser for Officer Whitney and his partner K9 Max is to raise money for their local K9 program. The proceeds go to vet bills, food, and equipment.