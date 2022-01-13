Funds given to towns in western Massachusetts for damages from summer storms

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Towns in western Massachusetts that sustained damage from storms this summer are finally getting assistance from the state.

A number of state legislators worked to get the money after federal relief did not come through.

State Senators Adam Hinds and Jo Cummerford along with State Represenatives Jacob Oliveira and Natalie Blais, met at Chester Town hall today to present a check for 7.5 million dollars.

The funds serve as relief for towns that did not qualify for MEMA and FEMA assistance following damage from storms that hit during July of 2021.

Natalie Blais from the First Franklin District stated, “We shared your disappointment when we didn’t meet that threshold for federal dollars but I have to say were able to share your story with our colleagues and say this is what’s happening in western Massachusetts and we need your help and because towns like Chester didn’t give up there was no way that we were going to give up.”

The money was allotted by the recently signed ARPA bill and will be used to repair damage in Chester and 75 other hard hit areas in western Massachusetts.

The state legislators said they will continue to fight to make sure western Massachusetts towns are not overlooked out in Boston.