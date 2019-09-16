1  of  3
Breaking News
Several cars struck during shooting on High Street in Holyoke Springfield Firefighters called to Cadwell Drive for fire Propane explosion killed firefighter, injures 6 others

Funeral home director honors late veterans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
veterans memorial day_202148

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts funeral director has been writing obituaries and inviting strangers to burials for late veterans.

Aaron Mizen, the director for the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home in Methuen, says he has stepped up for these strangers because they had no one else to do it.

The Eagle Tribune reports Mizen wrote the obituary for 84-year-old U.S. Navy veteran Eileen Robichaud after she died on Sept. 6. He also extended an invite to Methuen residents to join him at her burial this week at Elmwood Cemetery.

Mizen, who is a 20-year military veteran himself, says Robichaud has no family left to honor her.

The Methuen resident extended a similar invitation six months ago to honor 95-year-old Albert Corn. Corn was an Army sergeant and a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories