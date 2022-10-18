BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – Funeral arrangements have been made for the Bristol Police Officers killed in the line of duty last week.

There will be a public funeral service for Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzey this Friday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The funeral will be held at 11 in the morning, but those interested in attending are asked to arrive before 9:30.

The two Bristol PD members were called to reports of a domestic dispute on Wednesday night. Investigators say the 911 call was a deliberate act to lure law enforcement.