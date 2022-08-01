ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced details Monday regarding the funeral service for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Two events have been scheduled for July 31 and August 1 to remember the 29-year-veteran:

Calling Hours

Calling hours will be open to all members of the public and will be held on July 31 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Keenan Funeral Home located on 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road in Fairport.

Funeral Service

The following day, a funeral service will be held at noon at the Blue Cross Arena. The service will be open for first responders and their families and will be followed by a private interment.

Those who’d like to stream the event can do so via a media broadcast set to be provided in the near future. Leaders who wish to attend have to RSVP to RPDFuneral@cityofrochester.gov by July 28.

Officer Mazurkiewicz died in the line of duty on Thursday, July 22, in what police described as “a shooting ambush” during an evening patrol along Bauman Street.

He first joined the department on April 12, 1993, after serving as a Jail Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for five years. Mazurkiewicz was placed under patrol on the Clinton and Goodman Sections ahead of his transfer to the Tactical Unit in 2002.

The late officer was married to his wife, Lynne for 28 years and was a father to four children ages 36, 33, 26, and 21, along with three grandchildren ages 6, 4, and 2.

During his nearly 30 years as an officer, Mazurkiewicz received the Rochester Police Department’s Life-Saving Award, Officer of the Month award, 17 Excellent Police Service Awards, seven Unit Commendation awards, 32 Chief’s Letters of Commendation, and the Good Conduct Award for 29 years of without a sustained complaint.

Kelvin Vickers, a 21-year-old man from Massachusetts, was charged three days after the shooting death of Mazurkiewicz and received no bail. He is currently being held in Monroe County Jail.

In conjunction with the aforementioned funeral service, the Town of Perinton has implemented plans to ensure the officer’s legacy lives on. Blue ribbons line the light posts just outside of Perinton Town Hall, and throughout the streets of Fairport, and are only continuing to expand.

Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna says the entire community is still in a state of grief. There are plans, looking ahead, to ensure Officer Mazurkiewicz’s legacy lives on.

“We’re going to put together a committee so that we can come up with an appropriate memorial for Tony and his service to our community, and we’ll work with the family through that… they were so involved in the community there’s going to be so many options to do. We just want to do the most appropriate one,” Hanna explains.

Sad that Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz name will have to be etched into this stone. 29-year-old veteran of the RPD, a husband, and a father. #NeverForget @News_8 pic.twitter.com/rTz53EfbfE — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 22, 2022

Donations

In response to the request of community members, officials released the following set of recommendations for those who are looking to help out:

In-Person: Visit any Canandaigua National Bank Branch and donate to Rochester Police Locust Club FBO Anthony Mazurkiewicz

By mail: Checks should be made out to Rochester Police Locust Club FBO Anthony Mazurkiewicz and mailed to Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Avenue, Rochester, NY 14606

Road Closures

The following series of roadways will be closed Monday to accommodate the funeral service:

Broad Street from South Avenue to S. Fitzhugh Street

Court Street from South Avenue to Exchange Boulevard