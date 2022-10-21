EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A joint funeral is being held in East Hartford Connecticut Friday, for the two Bristol Police Officers killed in the line of duty just over a week ago.

The Bristol community and the entire state of Connecticut have been shaken by the events last Wednesday. As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend this funeral, to honor the lives of these two officers.

Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed responding to what they believed at the time to be a domestic dispute. The 911 call turned out to be fake and the officers were ambushed.

Another Bristol PD Officer, Alec Iurato was also shot, he survived his injuries and is expected to attend the service, which is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday morning. The Processions for Demonte and Hamzy will begin at 8:55 a.m.

Those commuting through this area of Connecticut should expect delays. Members of the community who’d like to attend today’s service are asked to arrive at the stadium between 6:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Friday morning.

Once the venue is filled, no other guests will be allowed inside. No Bags, purses, flowers, gifts, or cameras will be allowed inside the venue during the funeral.

Police officers from western Massachusetts are expected to attend Friday’s funeral in Connecticut. Police from Chicopee, Springfield, and other local departments will form a convoy starting at the basketball hall of fame where they will end at the memorial in East Hartford. They are expecting thousands of law enforcement officers from all over the country to attend Friday’s funeral.