Fur-real ‘cat burglar’ stealing clothes in Louisiana neighborhood

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Laundry and clothes have been going missing in a Louisiana neighborhood, and the culprit has four legs.

“My cat is a kleptomaniac, and he keeps taking the neighbors’ stuff,” said cat owner Heather Bardi.

Bardi’s 4-year old cat, Admiral Galacticat, likes stealing laundry.

“Like a cat would bring a dead mouse, he wants to bring me presents,” she said.

Bardi started letting her cat roam outdoors for the first time during the coronavirus quarantine, and that’s when he started stealing neighbors’ stuff.

“He’s got a problem! He’s been stealing bathing suits, tank tops, socks, underwear, rags, gloves. I honestly think it is whatever he comes across, and he’s like, ‘This is mine now,'” she said.

To atone for this cat caper, Bardi put a sign in her yard listing the goods that were stolen so neighbors could come to pick up their missing loot.

“I can’t stop him. I’m really sorry,” she said.

Bardi even installed a security camera to catch her cat in the act. She doesn’t think he is alone in his shenanigans.

“Admiral Galacticat has a girlfriend named Lucille, and I think he is leading her into a life of crime. It is like the Bonnie and Clyde of cats. The other day, I witnessed her bringing a glove home, too,” Bardi said.