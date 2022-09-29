SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation’s attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people.

The Gabby Petitio Story will premiere this Saturday and the movie will reveal Gabby’s experience during her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

After her disappearance was heard all over the United States, news coverage to find her was through the roof.

You can watch a preview of the film, here.

When her body was discovered in Wyoming, police were on the lookout for her finance, the prime suspect. The movie sheds light on the toxic and abusive relationship Gabby was involved in that led to her murder and Brian’s suicide.

The movie will premiere on Lifetime, Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. and will stream the next day.

Actors Skyler Samuels and Evan Hall will portray the couple in the film.