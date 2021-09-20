Galway students back in-person after COVID forced a remote learning week

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Galway Central School District is off to a rocky start this September. A combination of bus driver shortages and a spike in COVID-19 cases sent classes remote for the second week of school.

“We are looking forward to our students in-person learning every day for the rest of the year,” Superintendent Brita Donovan told NEWS10.

After a disappointing turn of events last week, Donovan is optimistic that the district is bouncing back. She welcomed students back into the building Monday morning, thermometer in hand. She said the district is still missing some staff, but has enough to make it happen for now. “We have substitutes and some administrators doing work in the transportation office. Tomorrow we have more, and by Wednesday, we should be back to full staff,” she explained.

Donovan told parents that pick-up and drop-off times could be delayed still because of widespread bus driver shortages. The state recently announced they’re stepping in to bring more CDL holders to schools, and make the process of getting that license quicker.

“I really appreciate our governor addressing it this weekend with some good news for school districts,” Donovan said. It’s important to Donovan not only that students get home while the sun is still up, but also that field trips and athletics aren’t impacted.

It’s spirit week at Galway, so being back in person came right on time. Homecoming festivities kick off this weekend. “The kids are going to have a dance. We have a tent set up for them outside,” she said. “We’re trying to make every activity possible for our students this year.” Superintendent Donovan says she’s always available to hear parents’ questions and concerns.