BALTIMORE, MD. (WWLP) – It’s Game Day! The Patriots will play the Baltimore Ravens in a highly-anticipated match up Sunday night.

The Patriots are undefeated going into Sunday night’s game with a record of 8-0. But the Ravens are also having a great year, they’re 5-2 and are first in the AFC North.

Kickoff for Sunday night’s game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and you can watch the game right here on 22News!