Gaming regulators gearing up for Boston conference

BOSTON (SHNS) – A major joint conference of international gambling regulators is still slated to be held in Boston next month, but many of the attendees from around the world will be participating remotely.

The International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) and the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) are planning a joint conference the week of Sept. 12 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place with the Mass. Gaming Commission serving as the host. Commissioner Gayle Cameron, who has been deeply involved in the conference planning, updated the commission on the conference status Thursday.

“There was such an interest in coming to Boston that these two organizations decided to put their fall conferences together in a joint fashion and the unfortunate part is that many, many of the folks who would have loved to have come to Boston will not be able to due to travel restrictions from around the world,” Cameron said. “Having said that, it’s still going to be a very, very substantive conference. Some of the sessions will be live-streamed [and] there’ll be a hybrid model for those who can’t be able to attend.”

Among those scheduled to speak or make presentations during the conference are Edward Bedrosian, the commission’s former executive director who now leads the gaming regulatory practice at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe; Jill Griffin, the commission’s longtime director of diversity and legislative affairs who just left the agency; Mark Vander Linden, the commission’s director of research and responsible gaming; and Rachel Volberg, the University of Massachusetts Amherst researcher who reports regularly to the commission.

Cameron, Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein and others from the Gaming Commission are expected to participate by offering welcoming remarks or appearing on panels during the conference. When Cameron previously updated the commission on the joint conference, she said IAGRA was expecting “maybe a quarter of what they usually get and that’s somewhere between 300 and 400” and that IMGL is expecting about 100 attendees for its portion of the week.