1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,212 deaths, 70,271 COVID-19 cases total Firearms and ‘suspicious’ military device removed from West Springfield home

Gaming store hosts stormtrooper meetup to celebrate May the Fourth

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a town, not so far, far away, a local gaming business celebrates Star Wars.

Elevate Gaming in Rogers held a May the Fourth Be with You event to celebrate the popular movies.

Guests were able to drive through the stores parking lot while dressed as their favorite characters and were also able to meet a real Stormtrooper.

“If you can bring a smile to somebody’s face, let’s do it. His costume definitely brought a smile to this stores face,” Elevate Gaming Co-owner Lisa Sommer said.

Sommer said that her business is currently allowing one family in at a time to shop in the store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Donate Today