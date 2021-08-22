Gándara Center’s virtual 5K comes to a close

(WWLP) – The Gándara Center Frozen Yogurt 5K ends Sunday August 22nd after running for a week.

A virtual presentation to wrap up the event starts at 11 a.m. and can be watched on this page. 22News’s Ciara Speller will host that event.

The 5K hopes to raise money for the Gándara Center, a local agency that has provided mental health outreach services for more than 40 years. Walkers, joggers, and runners were able to pick the day and route they ran for the 5K fundraiser. Participants could track their distance and upload the results to earn a finisher medal and coupon to Yasso Frozen Yogurt.

The annual 5K fundraiser drives the Gándara Center’s ability to serve around 15,000 local people per year. The center provides several services; these include: substance abuse support, youth behavioral counseling, and housing assistance.