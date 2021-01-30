Garage fire in Holyoke Saturday morning

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department reported a fire on a two car garage in Pinehurst Road on Saturday morning.

The Fire Department responded to a call reporting smoke in the area at around 5:30 a.m on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find a heavy fire coming from a detached two car garage behind 86 Pinehurst Road.

The residents of both houses were home and were awakened by firefighters.

The main structure on fire was knocked down quickly, but firefighters spent an hour and a half containing the rest of the fire.

No one was injured and no one was displaced.

The garage is reported to be damaged and there was minor damage done to the siding of a neighboring house.

The Holyoke Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.