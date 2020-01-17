Breaking News
Garage fire in Wilbraham contained

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A garage fire was contained this Friday morning on Forrest Street in Wilbraham.

The Wilbraham Fire Department told 22News that the fire was in an attached garage that extended into the breeze way. Both the garage and the breeze way were significantly damaged.

Ludlow, East Longmeadow, and Palmer fire departments were called to assist the Wilbraham firefighters.

There are no known injuries. There were animals inside the home but their conditions are still not known.

The Wilbraham Fire Department said the state fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

MAP: Forest Street in Wilbraham, Mass.

