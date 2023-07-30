HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Child car safety was put at the forefront on Sunday afternoon at a local car dealership. Gary Rome Hyundai teamed up with Baystate Health and provided hundreds of free car seats to community members. Information was also made available to residents to ensure children’s safety when hitting the roads.

“In addition to giving us lots of car seats and making them available to local families, today is a day where all the experts come together to make sure that the kids are in the right size seat, and that those seats are installed correctly,” expressed Kathy Tobin of Baystate Health Foundation.

“A lot of people will get a car seat that they may borrow from a friend, it won’t fit right, it can be recalled, and it certainly couldn’t have been installed properly, so it’s really important,” expressed Gary Rome Hyundai President and CEO, Gary Rome, “I just want to give back and make a difference, and do our best to make a stronger, more-vibrant community.”

Making sure that your child’s car seat is appropriate for both their age and size can make the difference between life and death. Dr. David Tashjian, a Pediatric Surgeon at Baystate Health told 22News, “If you look at our data from trauma injuries in this area, motor vehicle crashes are one of the top five things that we see with children.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration properly installed car seats can reduce fatalities by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers. This is welcome news for one mother of three.

“Having somebody that’s an expert, that knows that information, just tell you that you are right, this is the right thing, just makes me feel so much more reassured,” expressed Rachel Kellner from Wilbraham.