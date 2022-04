HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome Hyundai will be collecting donations for Ukraine at the ERC Five Chamber of Commerce annual Feast in the East food tasting event Tuesday.

Guests are encouraged to bring a donation to fill the trunk of the Hyundai Palisade parked out front.

Donations will be collected from 5:30 to 8:30 Tuesday evening at the Great Horse located at 128 Wilbraham Road in Hampden.

Items like first aid kits, hygiene products, diapers, and formula are needed.