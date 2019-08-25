Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center

A Howard County emergency responder looks on at the damage caused by a gas explosion at the Lakeside Office Park in Columbia, Md., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The shopping center was evacuated. The explosion caused a power outage in the area. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A powerful natural gas explosion badly damaged an office complex and shopping center in Maryland on Sunday, officials said.

The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. in Columbia, Maryland, and no injuries were reported.

“It was so powerful it could be heard in communities many miles away,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in a statement.

Police and fire crews responded to multiple reports of hissing sounds coming from a large crack in a parking lot and made sure the buildings nearby were not occupied.

“Fortunately, because of their actions and because this happened on a Sunday morning when no one was inside the building, there are no reported injuries at this time,” Ball said.

