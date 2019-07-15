Gas leak forces South Hadley residents to evacuate

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents have been forced to evacuate their apartment building, due to a gas leak on Main Street in South Hadley.

Firefighters evacuated the apartments at 18 Main Street, at around 7 Monday morning.

Our 22News crew saw firefighters working on area near the The Roost Restaurant, which is located at the bottom level of 18 Main Street.

No word yet on what caused the gas leak, or how long it’ll be before residents can go back inside.

