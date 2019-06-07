Gas, power restored after gas leak in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Power and gas have been restored on two West Springfield streets after a gas leak Friday.

West Springfield firefighters and Columbia Gas crews were called to 120 Country View Street for reports of the gas leak around 10:30 a.m.

West Springfield fire officials told 22News an Osmose Utility worker was installing a stabilizer on a telephone pole when the leak occurred. Twenty-nine homes lost power and gas while crews worked to fix the leak.

Fire Chief William Flaherty told 22News a Verizon contractor was called to fix the damaged pole. Gas and power on Country View Street and Partridge Lane were shut off for some time so crews can safely work on repairs. The gas leak also affected the Dewey Street area.

Gas and power were restored on both streets by late Friday afternoon.