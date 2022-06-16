HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fuel prices continue to remain above $5.00 a gallon on average in Massachusetts. With prices this high, companies that rely on gas and diesel are having to adapt.

Landscaping requires a lot of fuel. Everything from the trucks to the lawnmowers uses gasoline to operate. G&H Landscaping has seen their prices for gas go up more than $2.00 in the last year.

That’s why the owner said they had to add a surcharge. That surcharge being about the cost of a gallon of gas. Gary Courchesne is the owner of G&H Landscaping. He said they are not only dealing with higher gas prices, but also increases in products like fertilizer, which he said the cost has gone up by 60 percent.

“For us to say, ‘okay customers we’re going to raise your prices 60 percent’, isn’t realistic. So we have to absorb some of that cost. It’s either we have to absorb it or we have to lose clients because we’re pricing everything out of the market,” he explained.

Gary added they’ve started doubling up crew members in cars again to save money on gas. Previously, they used to have one person per vehicle as a COVID-19 precaution. He also said that while these are historic highs, he has noticed prices come down slightly this week.