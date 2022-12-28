BOSTON (WWLP) – After a horrible year for gas prices, some relief may be seen in 2023.

The national average price of gas in 2023 is supposed to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook. A $4 national average still remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season.

Most major U.S. cities will see prices top around $4 per gallon, but areas of California like

San Francisco and Los Angeles could experience near $7 gas prices again in the summer of 2023 if refineries struggle under mandates of unique formulations of gasoline.

Americans are expected to spend an estimated $470.8 billion on gasoline in 2023, which is down $55 billion from 2022. The estimated yearly household spend on gasoline will also fall by $277 to $2,471.

“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average could reach $4 per gallon as early as May and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season. Basically, curveballs are coming from every direction. Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year, and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”

The highest prices of gas are forecast to be in June, with an estimated peak of up to $4.19 per gallon. Diesel prices are forecast to average $4.12 in 2023, and at the beginning of the year at their highest level and then rebounding as high as $4.30 per gallon in June.