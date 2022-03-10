LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The nationwide average price for gasoline and diesel broke all-time records for the second consecutive day, and Massachusetts drivers are paying even more than the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Massachusetts is $4.35 per gallon as of Thursday morning. That is five cents higher than it was on Wednesday, and 60 cents higher than it was last Thursday.

Diesel fuel prices are rising even more rapidly, with the state average now at $5.13 per gallon Thursday; an increase of 20 cents over the previous day.

Average prices across the country are now $4.31 per gallon for regular gas and $5.05 per gallon for diesel, as of Thursday morning. That is exactly in line with the average in Hampden County, which is also $4.31 per gallon, according to AAA.

Analysts say we can expect more gas price increases as Russian oil exports are cut-off, and supply from elsewhere in the world remains tight.