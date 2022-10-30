FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Home sales continue to trend downward due to inflation, and Americans are feeling the price increase of just about everything.

Locally, the price for a gallon of gas has started to trend upwards with AAA reporting the average price in the Springfield area currently standing at $3.72 cents. That is 22 cents higher than the price for a gallon of gas this time last week, and is 37 cents higher than this time last month.

This increase comes after gas prices started declining months after fuel prices broke records across the nation, and the U.S. suspended oil imports once Russia’s war on Ukraine began.